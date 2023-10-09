Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $187.30 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

