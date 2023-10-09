Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Raised by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

