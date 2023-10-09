6,929 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.3% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

