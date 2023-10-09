Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.52. 16,349,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,496,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.45. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

