QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

QCOM opened at $110.88 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.