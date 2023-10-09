Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 8,346 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 222,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,696. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

