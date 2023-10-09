Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Acas LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $69.90. 368,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

