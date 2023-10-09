Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $267.33. 614,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,909. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.46. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.