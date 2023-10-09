Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.86. 1,192,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,872. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

