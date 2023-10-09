Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

