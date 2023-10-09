Windsor Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 5.4% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.74. 4,666,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,985. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.