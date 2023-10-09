Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NYSE MDT opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

