Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.21. 674,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,205. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

