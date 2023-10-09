Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $154.27 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

