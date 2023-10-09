Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $48.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

