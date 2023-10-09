Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $312.19 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

