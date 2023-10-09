International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,055,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 32.6% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.03 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

