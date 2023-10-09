Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

VRTX traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.33. 331,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,892. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

