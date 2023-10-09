FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.