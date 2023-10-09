Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. 5,320,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,780,020. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

