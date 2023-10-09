SWS Partners Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SWS Partners decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day moving average of $392.80. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

