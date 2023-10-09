Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $49.22. 1,803,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

