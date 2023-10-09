Arcataur Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,366. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.