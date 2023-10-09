Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2 %

BLK opened at $648.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $682.54 and its 200-day moving average is $681.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

