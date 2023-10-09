Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $50.92 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.