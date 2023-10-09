Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $731,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.78. The company had a trading volume of 229,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

