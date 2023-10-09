Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 446,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 215,494 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 925,547 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 278,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,835. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.