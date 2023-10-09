Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

