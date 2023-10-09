Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $570,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

