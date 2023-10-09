Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.