Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,202 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

