Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $919,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.2% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.06. 212,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

