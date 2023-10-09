Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 15,156 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

