Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.11. 686,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

