HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,451. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

