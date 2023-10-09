Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 353,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 14.4% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 740,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,831. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

