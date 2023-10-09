iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,736,075 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.