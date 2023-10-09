Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,126,000 after acquiring an additional 161,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,616,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 561,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,377. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.