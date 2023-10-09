Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,045,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

