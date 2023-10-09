Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

