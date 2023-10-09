Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 704,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,148,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,163,000 after buying an additional 264,819 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

