Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Eaton stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.39. The stock had a trading volume of 219,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,516. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

