WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $61.39 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

