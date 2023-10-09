Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $26.77 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in FedEx by 13.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.6 %

FDX traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.87. The company had a trading volume of 252,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

