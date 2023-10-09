Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 379.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,935 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $44,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 270,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,682. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

