Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

