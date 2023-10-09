Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $829.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,997. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $814.77 and its 200 day moving average is $781.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

