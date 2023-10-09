Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes $315,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

