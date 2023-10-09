Field & Main Bank Sells 304 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,547,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Target by 2,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 914,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,360,000 after acquiring an additional 874,493 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 762.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 101,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 89,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.