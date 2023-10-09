Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

